403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Set to Prolong Military Deployment in Iraq, Syria
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye’s parliament authorized a presidential proposal to prolong the deployment of Turkish troops in Iraq and Syria by an additional three years.
The motion, presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, received overwhelming approval from lawmakers, according to a state-run news agency.
The government justifies the ongoing presence of Turkish forces in these regions as critical for combating militants from both the Islamic State and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the agency reported.
Currently, the mandate permitting Türkiye’s cross-border military operations in Syria and Iraq is due to expire on October 30.
For years, Türkiye has maintained troops in northern Syria and Iraq under the stated aim of countering the PKK, the Islamic State, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
Türkiye categorizes the YPG as the Syrian extension of the PKK, labeling both groups as terrorist organizations.
The motion, presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, received overwhelming approval from lawmakers, according to a state-run news agency.
The government justifies the ongoing presence of Turkish forces in these regions as critical for combating militants from both the Islamic State and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the agency reported.
Currently, the mandate permitting Türkiye’s cross-border military operations in Syria and Iraq is due to expire on October 30.
For years, Türkiye has maintained troops in northern Syria and Iraq under the stated aim of countering the PKK, the Islamic State, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
Türkiye categorizes the YPG as the Syrian extension of the PKK, labeling both groups as terrorist organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment