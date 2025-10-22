Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Vs Malti Chahar, Know Who's Ahead In Age, Net Worth, Films

As 'Bigg Boss 19' moves forward, it's getting more and more interesting. The clash between Malti Chahar and Farhana Bhatt has been making a lot of headlines for the past few days, especially.

Bigg Boss 19 wild card Malti Chahar is 6 years older than Farhana Bhatt. Malti is 34 (born Nov 5, 1990), while Farhana is 28 (born 1997).

Both Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar are Bollywood actresses and outsiders. Farhana is from Kashmir with no industry connections. Malti, from Agra, is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister.

Farhana Bhatt debuted in 2016 with 'Sunshine Music Tour and Travels' opposite Sunny Kaushal, which was a disaster. Malti Chahar debuted in 2018 with 'Genius', which also flopped.

According to available info, Farhana has worked in about 6 films, including 'Laila Majnu', 'Notebook', and 'Singham Again'. After 'Genius', Malti has appeared in two more films.

Farhana Bhatt's upcoming films include 'Kashmir Se' and 'The Saga of Rashtriya Rifles'. Malti Chahar will next be seen in 'Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream'.

Regarding net worth, Farhana Bhatt reportedly has assets between ₹1.5 to ₹3 crore. Malti Chahar's net worth is allegedly between ₹2 to ₹3 crore.

Both Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar are active on Instagram. Farhana has over 973K followers, while Malti is followed by more than 1.1 million profiles.