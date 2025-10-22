SSC Recruitment 2025: Apply For Young Professional Posts - No Exam Required

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is recruiting for the posts of Young Professional (General) and (Legal Consultant). Candidates will be selected based on interviews and graduation marks only, without a competitive exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications to fill positions in various Central Government ministries and departments. Candidates will be selected through interviews only, with no written exam required.

The Staff Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification for 05 Young Professional (General) posts.

Educational Qualifications

Must have a degree from a university/educational institution recognized by the Central or State Governments.

Must have completed a 1-year diploma in basic computer courses (software). (To be proficient in MS Office)

Must have at least six months of work experience in Central or State Government organizations.

Age Limit

The candidates must be 21 to 35 years old.

Applications will start from October 9, 2025. The last date is October 22. The completed application must be sent by post to the specified address.

Selection Method

Based on interview and graduation marks only. No competitive exam. The ability to communicate in Hindi/English is essential.

The monthly salary is Rs. 40,000 plus other allowances. This is a one-year contract job. The contract may be extended based on performance.

SSC also offers job opportunities for law graduates. It has released a notification for the recruitment of 01 Young Professional (Legal Consultant) post. Those who have completed a law degree with 60 percent marks from the National Law School of India (NLSIU) or other recognized law schools or colleges are eligible for these posts. Must have 2 years of work experience. Must be under 32 years of age.

The person who gets this job will receive a monthly salary of Rs. 60,000 and other allowances. This is also a contract job... you only have to work for one year. This contract period may be extended depending on performance and need. For more details, you can check the official website.