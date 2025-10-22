'I Like His Question Already' Trump Praises Indian Journalist's '90-Second' Query White House

During a Diwali event at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump was visibly impressed by an Indian journalist's sharp 90-second question. 'I like his question already,' Trump quipped, before responding warmly. The moment quickly went viral, highlighting India-US ties and media presence at the White House.

