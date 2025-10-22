Karnataka Rain Alert: Yellow Warning For Next Three Hours In Bengaluru, Heavy Rain Expected In 5 Districts

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall is lashing across Karnataka today, including the state capital Bengaluru, causing disruptions in normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next three hours for five districts, namely Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapur, warning residents to exercise caution. The IMD has also predicted that widespread rain is likely to continue across the state until October 29 due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

Persistent Showers in Bengaluru City

In the capital, areas such as Jayanagar and Lalbagh have been experiencing light showers since morning, creating inconvenience for commuters. With the conclusion of the southwest monsoon, the northeast monsoon has begun, bringing intermittent rain to the region. A depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to influence weather patterns across Karnataka, and the department has forecast heavy rain for the next six days. At present, a rain alert has been issued for 13 districts in the coastal and south interior regions.

KR Market Business Continues Amid Drizzle

Despite the wet weather, life goes on in Bengaluru. At KR Market, one of the busiest commercial hubs in the city, vendors are continuing their business as usual, and customers are arriving to make purchases undeterred by the drizzle. Market authorities have urged the public to follow safety precautions while commuting and shopping.

Precautions Advised as Rain Persists

The public has been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall. People are urged to avoid low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and to follow weather updates from the IMD to stay safe. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on flood-prone areas and transportation routes to minimise disruption.

With rains expected to continue for almost a week, both authorities and residents are preparing for possible disruptions in normal life while ensuring that essential activities continue smoothly across the state.