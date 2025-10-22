22 October 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first three quarters of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,321 million and net profit of DKK 1,753 million in the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings