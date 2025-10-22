Parineeti Chopra Gets A Sweet Birthday Shout-Out From Brother Shivang Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra's birthday turned extra special as her brother, Shivang Chopra, penned a heartfelt message for her.

The actor, who celebrated her day surrounded by love and warmth, received an adorable shout-out from her brother that beautifully captured their sibling bond. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shivang shared his candid moments with Parineeti and wrote,“Happy Birthday to the dude who became a mother recently! Love you didi.@parineetichopra.”

In the first picture, Parineeti and Shivang are all smiles as they pose for a cheerful selfie at a cricket stadium, clicked by Shivang himself. In the following video, the actress shows her playful side, whispering something in her brother's ear as they share a lighthearted moment together.

For the unversed, Shivang Chopra is a practicing doctor from India. He completed his early education at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ambala before heading to King's College London, England, for his undergraduate studies. The youngest in the Chopra family, Shivang was raised in a household with a businessman father and an artist mother. He shares a close bond with his two older siblings - actress Parineeti Chopra, who is six years his senior, and brother Sahaj Chopra, who is two years older.

On October 22, the 'Kesari' actress turned a year older and she received heartwarming birthday wishes from her loved ones.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra, and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby boy on October 19. They took to their Instagram, and shared the happy news in a joint post. They wrote,“He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

They became parents more than two years after their wedding. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony.