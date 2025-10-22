Adivi Sesh Tells Fan: I Am Working Non-Stop To Give An Unforgettable Cinematic Experience!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh has now reassured a fan concerned about a media report citing the postponement of his upcoming films 'Dacoit' and 'Goodachari2' that he was working non stop to give audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

On X, a fan, quoting a media report that claimed that the actor's upcoming pan Indian film 'Dacoit' had been officially postponed and that it meant that the actor's subsequent film 'Goodachari2' too would now have to shift from its original release date, wrote to Adivi Sesh saying he considered him to be "the Jakkana" (Jakkana is a nickname for director SS Rajamouli) among heroes.

Adivi Sesh responded to the fan saying, "Ippude #Dacoit Varsham, buradha lo shoot chesi occhaanu bro. Injury kadha, sorry for the delay. Late ga occhina latest ga ostha. Promise you, I'm working non stop to give an unforgettable cinematic experience." (I have just returned from shooting for 'Dacoit' in rain and slush. I have an injury, sorry for the delay. Even if I come in late, I will come in latest. Promise you, I'm working non stop to give an unforgettable cinematic experience.)

For the unaware, both of Adivi Sesh's films -- 'Dacoit' and 'Goodachari 2' are pan Indian films that are eagerly awaited.

In 'Dacoit', which is expected to release ahead of 'Goodachari 2', Adivi Sesh plays the lead along with Mrunal Thakur. The highly-awaited drama will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a key role.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' is being jointly backed by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, 'Dacoit' will revolve around the life of an enraged convict seeking revenge against his ex-girlfriend after she betrays him.

The drama was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year.

Following that, Sesh will be seen in 'G2 – Godachari 2' - the highly anticipated sequel to his cult espionage hit.

Slated to release on May 1, 2026, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Emraan Hashmi in dynamic roles.

The project further enjoys a stellar cast with Banita Sandhu, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in significant roles, along with others.

It may be recalled that Adivi Sesh, had earlier said,“I've always felt that good cinema goes beyond language. With 'Dacoit' and 'G2', I'm not just chasing scale - I'm chasing soul. While one is an emotional action-thriller driven by love and longing, the other is an expansive spy adventure that builds on the world of Goodachari. Both may belong to different genres and language, but they're united by a sincere effort to tell Indian stories with a global vision and emotional depth."

"Teaming up with incredible talents like Mrunal and Wamiqa, and working with dreamers who think as big as I do, is both daunting and thrilling. I believe it's time Indian cinema stopped waiting for validation - we're here to tell our stories on our terms, and I'm proud to be part of that movement," the 'Major' actor had added.