Heineken N.V. Reports On 2025 Third Quarter Trading

Amsterdam, 22 October 2025 – Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announces Staying the course while navigating a challenging quarter

Key Quarterly Highlights

Revenue €8,712 million for the quarter, €25,636 million year to date

Net revenue (beia) organically down 0.3% for the quarter, up 1.3% year to date

Beer volume organically down 4.3% for the quarter, down 2.3% year to date

Premium beer volume organically down 2.2% for the quarter, up 0.4% year to date

Heineken® volume down 0.6% for the quarter, up 2.7% year to date

2025 organic operating profit (beia) growth anticipated to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 8% guidance

CEO Statement



Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO, commented:

"Macroeconomic volatility persisted as anticipated and became more pronounced in the third quarter, creating a challenging environment, resulting in a mixed performance. We expect consumer confidence and demand to recover when conditions normalise.

Our advantaged geographical footprint helped us adapt, amongst others with solid beer volume growth in Southern Africa, gains across the portfolio in Vietnam, and continued strong growth for Heineken® and Amstel in China, partially offsetting some of the weakness in Europe and the Americas. We are also excited about the announced FIFCO transaction in Central America, which will further strengthen our growth footprint and be earnings accretive.

Staying the course on our EverGreen strategy, our portfolio continues to evolve positively, with market share gains in a substantial majority of our markets, and Heineken® and premium volume growing year-to-date. Furthermore, we are future-proofing the business by accelerating digital investments and reshaping our organisation.

Taking into account the challenging quarter, we remain confident in delivering €0.5 billion gross savings for 2025, and anticipate our full year organic operating profit (beia) growth to be towards the lower end of our 4% to 8% guidance."



