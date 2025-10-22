Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 Of NOK 440 Million In The 3Rd Quarter
The reduced EBITDA1 was due to lower bioethanol prices and the temporary disruption in cellulose production at the Sarpsborg site. The negative impact from this disruption amounts to approximately NOK 40 million. The improvement in the result for BioSolutions was attributable to sustained growth in sales to agriculture. In BioMaterials, higher sales prices were more than offset by lower sales volume. Fine chemical intermediates delivered a strong result. Net currency effects were positive across all areas.
Profit before tax was NOK 247 million (NOK 326 million). Earnings per share were NOK 1.96 (NOK 2.51).
We are pleased with the strong development in agricultural sales and our ability to deliver solid results during uncertain global conditions. This demonstrates the strength and flexibility of Borregaard's business model, says CEO Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen.
1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses
2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year
