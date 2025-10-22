Coop Pank Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 2025
|Income statement, in th. of euros
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2024
|9M 2025
|9M 2024
|Net interest income
|18 299
|18 003
|20 021
|54 231
|58 420
|Net fee and commission income
|1 100
|1 166
|1 040
|3 420
|3 054
|Net other income
|143
|375
|167
|745
|438
|Total net income
|19 543
|19 544
|21 227
|58 397
|61 913
|Payroll expenses
|-6 472
|-5 917
|-6 138
|-17 968
|-17 405
|Marketing expenses
|-370
|-453
|-593
|-1 182
|-1 902
|Rental and office expenses, depr. of tangible assets
|-683
|-777
|-729
|-2 267
|-2 299
|IT expenses and depr. of intangible assets
|-1 903
|-1 724
|-1 579
|-5 240
|-4 457
|Other operating expenses
|-1 031
|-1 220
|-1 221
|-3 414
|-3 716
|Total operating expenses
|-10 459
|-10 091
|-10 261
|-30 069
|-29 777
|Net profit before impairment losses
|9 083
|9 453
|10 967
|28 327
|32 135
|Impairment costs on financial assets
|-664
|-1 367
|-1 022
|-2 257
|-2 822
|Net profit before income tax
|8 419
|8 086
|9 945
|26 070
|29 313
|Income tax expenses
|-1 448
|-1 437
|-1 296
|-4 537
|-3 528
|Net profit for the period
|6 971
|6 649
|8 649
|21 533
|25 785
|Earnings per share, eur
|0,07
|0,06
|0,08
|0,21
|0,25
|Diluted earnings per share, eur
|0,07
|0,06
|0,08
|0,20
|0,25
|Statement of financial position, in th. of euros
|30.09.2025
|30.06.2025
|31.12.2024
|30.09.2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|416 495
|356 473
|343 678
|404 472
|Debt securities
|52 647
|47 832
|37 751
|37 445
|Loans to customers
|2 023 349
|1 943 420
|1 774 118
|1 661 152
|Other assets
|39 443
|36 090
|33 066
|31 956
|Total assets
|2 531 934
|2 383 816
|2 188 614
|2 135 025
|Customer deposits and loans received
|1 957 852
|1 816 313
|1 886 145
|1 838 626
|Debt securities issued
|254 676
|253 537
|0
|0
|Other liabilities
|28 752
|30 645
|27 683
|28 026
|Subordinated debt
|63 348
|63 148
|63 148
|63 410
|Total liabilities
|2 304 629
|2 163 642
|1 976 977
|1 930 062
|Equity
|227 305
|220 174
|211 637
|204 963
|Total liabilities and equity
|2 531 934
|2 383 816
|2 188 614
|2 135 025
The reports of Coop Pank are available at:
Coop Pank will organise a webinar on 22 October 2025 at 9:00 AM, to present the financial results of Q3 2025. For participation, please register in advance at:
The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website and on the YouTube channel.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 222,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 516 0231
E-mail: ...
Attachments
-
Coop Pank 2025-09_EN
Interim report_9m 2025_EN
Coop Pank 2025 Q3 results_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment