Heineken Holding N.V. Reports On 2025 Third Quarter Trading
|Key Quarterly Highlights
- Revenue €8,712 million for the quarter, €25,636 million year to date
- Net revenue (beia) organically down 0.3% for the quarter, up 1.3% year to date
- Beer volume organically down 4.3% for the quarter, down 2.3% year to date
- Premium beer volume organically down 2.2% for the quarter, up 0.4% year to date
- Heineken® volume down 0.6% for the quarter, up 2.7% year to date
- 2025 organic operating profit (beia) growth anticipated to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 8% guidance
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
|Conference Call Details
HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call with Harold van den Broek, Chief Financial Officer of Heineken N.V., in relation to its Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update today at 09:30 CET/08:30 GMT. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via: An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:
United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999
Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233
USA (Local): 646 664 1960
For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers
Participation password for all countries: 776757
On Thursday 23 October 2025 HEINEKEN is hosting a Capital Markets Event. To join virtually please refer to the following link: HEINEKEN CME 2025
