Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Bill Gates To Appear On Smriti Irani's HIT Show Read Details

The sequel and revival of the iconic program, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has lately gained attention for its cast and narrative. The concert will allegedly feature a virtual appearance by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. The meeting would be shown as a video call between lead actor Smriti Irani and Bill Gates.

According to a report by TOI, a source close to the show revealed, "The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."

For those who are unaware, TV actresses Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, best known as Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, recently appeared in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as cameos.

Where can I watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

Kyunki Saas hi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, one of television history's most cherished series, premieres on Star Plus at 10:30 p.m. However, Ektaa Kapoor's program may also be viewed on JioHotstar. It is worth noting that the show reappeared after a 25-year hiatus.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2:

Both old and new faces. The primary cast of the program features Smriti Irani. Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, and Ketavi Dave reprise their roles. Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, Rohit Suchanti, and Ankit Bhatia are among the show's new cast members.