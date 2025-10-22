UAE Parliamentary Division Urges Ambitious UN Reforms Prioritising Peace, Sustainability

The Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) has called for comprehensive and ambitious reforms to the United Nations system, stressing that their success must be assessed by progress in peace, security, sustainable development, and humanitarian aid rather than by budgetary reductions. This came during the participation of Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, a member of the FNC Parliamentary Division, in the 151st General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, where he took part in the Committee on United Nations Affairs and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians.

During the discussion titled "The United Nations at 80: An Unprecedented Comprehensive and Ambitious Reform of the UN System", Al Muhairi emphasised that the organisation's 80th anniversary represents a pivotal opportunity to enhance its effectiveness and ensure its ability to keep pace with global challenges.

He underlined that reforms carried out transparently and inclusively would reinforce confidence in the UN system, highlighting the role of national parliaments in ensuring government commitment to adequate funding and promoting accountability while balancing financial efficiency with the organisation's humanitarian mission. In a related session on "The Process of Electing the United Nations Secretary-General: Mechanisms and Political Foundations", Al Muhairi affirmed the UAE's appreciation for the UN's central role in addressing global challenges and fostering collaborative solutions.

He said the process of selecting the Secretary-General should reflect three key principles: adherence to the UN Charter, the ability to mediate and lead independently, and a clear vision to confront global challenges such as climate change, humanitarian crises, and digital transformation.

The UAE Parliamentary Division also proposed improving the election process by introducing clear timelines, requiring candidates to publish vision statements, increasing the participation of parliaments and civil society, and empowering qualified women leaders through fair and equal opportunities.

