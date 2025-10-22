Ukrainian Forces Strike Bryansk Chemical Plant In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"On October 21, 2025, the Ukrainian Air Force, in coordination with the Ground Forces, the Navy, and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant," the statement reads.

The large-scale combined missile and air strike included air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, which successfully penetrated Russia's air defense system.

At least five fuel tanks burn down at oil depot in Hvardiiske

The results of the strike are being clarified, the General Staff added.

The Bryansk Chemical Plant is an important part of Russia's defense industry. The facility produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components used in munitions and missiles that Russia employs to attack Ukraine.

Photo for illustration purposes / unsplash