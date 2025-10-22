Ukrainian Forces Strike Bryansk Chemical Plant In Russia
"On October 21, 2025, the Ukrainian Air Force, in coordination with the Ground Forces, the Navy, and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant," the statement reads.
The large-scale combined missile and air strike included air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, which successfully penetrated Russia's air defense system.Read also: At least five fuel tanks burn down at oil depot in Hvardiiske
The results of the strike are being clarified, the General Staff added.
The Bryansk Chemical Plant is an important part of Russia's defense industry. The facility produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components used in munitions and missiles that Russia employs to attack Ukraine.
Photo for illustration purposes / unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment