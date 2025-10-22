Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russian Attack Damages Oil, Gas Infrastructure In Poltava Region

2025-10-22 01:05:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Direct strikes and falling debris damaged facilities belonging to oil and gas industry enterprises in the Myrhorod district," Kohut said.

According to him, there were no casualties.

