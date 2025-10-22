Russian Attack Damages Oil, Gas Infrastructure In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Direct strikes and falling debris damaged facilities belonging to oil and gas industry enterprises in the Myrhorod district," Kohut said.

Five injured in overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia

According to him, there were no casualties.

Photo: unsplash