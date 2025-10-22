Greek Imports Of Azerbaijani Oil Surge In 9M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs
Committee shows that this metric experienced an escalation of
$123.7 million, representing a 1.9-fold increase in value,
alongside a surge of 272,000 tons, equating to a 2.2-fold
amplification in volume relative to the corresponding timeframe of
the previous year.
Throughout this timeframe, Greece positioned itself as the seventh leading market for the exportation of Azerbaijani crude oil.
Azerbaijan's export portfolio for the period spanning January to September this year comprised 16.99 million tons of crude oil and petroleum derivatives sourced from bituminous formations, generating a revenue stream of $8.9 billion across 20 international markets. This represents a year-on-year contraction of $2.07 billion, equating to an 18.8 percent depreciation in monetary value, alongside a volumetric decline of 613,000 tons, reflecting a 3.5 percent reduction in throughput.
