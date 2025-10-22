Town Centre Jumeirah Invites Families To A Spooktacular Halloween Celebration!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
24-25 October | 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Get ready for a frightfully fun weekend as Town Centre Jumeirah transforms into a Halloween wonderland on 24-25 October, offering two days of free family entertainment filled with laughter, excitement, and spooky surprises for all ages!
Visitors are invited to dress in their favorite costumes and take part in a thrilling line-up of activities, from live shows and games to trick-or-treating adventures throughout the mall. The event promises a magical mix of fun and fantasy, where little ghosts and goblins can dance with Dracula, meet enchanting Halloween characters, and enjoy a day packed with treats, creativity, and laughter.
Ongoing Activities (3:30 PM - 6:30 PM):
. Face Painting
. Kids' Workshop
. Popcorn & Cotton Candy Station
. The Boo-Box of Wonders
Main Entertainment Line-Up:
. Halloween Characters Meet & Greet
. Dance Along with Dracula & Maleficent
. Monster Dance Show
. Magic Show
. Best Costume Contest - Win exciting prizes for the best costumes!
. Halloween Friends Dance
. Trick-or-Treat Adventure
Town Centre Jumeirah - Where every visit is a portion of fun!
