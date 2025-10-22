Dubai Airshow 2025 To Showcase Largest-Ever Space Pavilion, Driving Innovation And Global Collaboration In Space Technology

Landmark five-day Space Programme to highlight commercialisation, partnerships and youth engagement in partnership with the UAE Space Agency

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - 21 October 2025: Space will be in the spotlight at Dubai Airshow 2025 (DAS25) with its largest-ever Space Pavilion, organised in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, one of the Airshow's strategic partners.

The five-day space programme at the Airshow will unite international space agencies, pioneering space-tech companies, startups, investors and academia to address challenges, foster collaboration and advance the commercialisation of space technologies.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency said: 'The UAE's ambitious space initiatives are intricately aligned with our national priorities of driving economic diversification and establishing the UAE as a global hub of innovation. The Space Pavilion at Dubai Airshow accelerates our ability to forge cross-sector partnerships, strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties and attract foreign investment into our burgeoning space economy. As we strive to contribute to the sustainable growth of the global space economy - projected to exceed US$1 trillion by 2040 - we remain committed to shaping the future of international space collaboration, ensuring our space sector remains inclusive, innovative and interconnected.'

At the heart of Dubai Airshow 2025 is the two-day Space Conference, taking place on the Aerospace 2050 Stage from 17-18 November. Bringing together more than 50 global experts, astronauts and industry leaders, the conference will explore responsible space use, cutting-edge technologies, future exploration missions, downstream applications that impact daily life and the emerging investment priorities shaping the space economy.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp will Join a fireside chat at the Space Conference on 17 November to discuss the future of commercial space exploration and how it can also benefit the Earth. Limp's participation reflects the Dubai Airshow's role in bringing together leaders in space exploration and innovation.

The Space Conference will feature an exceptional roster of global leaders and experts, including Juan Andres Caro, Deputy Assistant Secretary for International and Space Affairs, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce; Mariel Borowitz, Director of International SSA Engagement, Office of Space Commerce, National Oceanic and Space Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce; Chris White-Horne, Deputy CEO, UK Space Agency; Jonathan Hung, Executive Director, Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry; Dr. Mohamed Al-Aseeri, CEO, Bahrain Space Agency; Teodoro Valente, President, Italian Space Agency; Dr. Saoud Al Shoaili, Head of the National Space Program, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman; Giorgio Tumino, Space Transportation Chief Technical Advisor, European Space Agency (ESA); and Luca del Monte, Head of the Commercialisation Department, ESA.

Beyond the conference, Dubai Airshow 2025 will bring space exploration to life for audiences through interactive features. Astronaut Encounters featuring Dr. Sian Leo Proctor and Claude Nicollier will inspire and engage with the wider audience through talks, student sessions and SkyView meet-and-greets. Integration with the Vista startup platform will also connect space entrepreneurs with investors through pitch competitions, mentorship and networking opportunities. A highlight will be OrbitX: Agile Space Systems Challenge, launched in partnership with FADA and EDGE Group, which invites startups to pioneer the next generation of micro-satellite systems and orbital networking architectures built for speed, adaptability and real-time impact.

This focus on entrepreneurship is further reinforced by the UAE's vision for a Space Economic Zone, a dedicated ecosystem designed to attract global space companies, foster entrepreneurship, and accelerate investment into commercial space ventures. Youth engagement will also be in the spotlight with the NextGen Leaders programme and Youth Circles, hosted in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, inspiring young talent to pursue careers in science, technology and space innovation.

H.E. Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said:“Dubai Airshow 2025 represents a pivotal platform for international collaboration in space. By bringing together leading agencies, companies and innovators, we are strengthening the UAE's role as a global hub for space exploration and commercialisation. This reflects our National Space Strategy 2030 and our ambition to advance technologies that address real-world challenges on Earth and beyond.”

The Middle East and Africa space-tech market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% through 2030[1], with the UAE driving much of the region's momentum through past and upcoming space projects including the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt and the development of the constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), commented:“The largest-ever Space Pavilion at Dubai Airshow 2025 reflects the growing importance of space as a driver of innovation and economic opportunity. For us at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, it is an opportunity to explore future partnerships that strengthen the space ecosystem, advance scientific progress and inspire the next generation of explorers. The Pavilion further demonstrates how Dubai continues to provide an enabling environment for ideas and ventures that shape the future of space exploration and its benefits for humanity.”

H.E. Ali Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Global Satellite Operator's Association, CEO of Space Services at Space42, and member of the board of the UAE Space Agency commented:“The UAE's space ambitions are built on a foundation of collaboration and shared purpose. As we work to establish our nation as a global hub for space innovation, fostering partnerships that translate technological capability into real-world impact becomes essential to our progress. Space42's capabilities in AI-powered satellite communications and geospatial intelligence are part of this collective effort, contributing to the infrastructure and expertise that will strengthen the UAE's position in the evolving global space economy.”

Dubai Airshow 2025 will act as a catalyst for showcasing scientific and technological advancements, global partnerships and workforce development, creating opportunities for startups, space agencies and space entities.

Confirmed participants include the UAE Space Agency, MBRSC, Space42, FADA, TII, Airbus, Thales Alenia Space, Starlink, ST Engineering, ICEYE, Innospace, Eutelsat OneWeb, VAST, BlackSky and Neo Space Group, alongside experts from international agencies such as the European Space Agency, UK Space Agency, Italian Space Agency, CNES, Saudi Space Agency, Bahrain Space Agency and the Office for Space Technology & Industry in Singapore.

Leading UAE innovators will play a prominent role at the Space Pavilion, showcasing breakthrough technologies that reinforce the nation's growing role in the global space economy.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), commented: 'At the Dubai Airshow, the Technology Innovation Institute is proud to present cutting-edge advancements in space propulsion and satellite technologies that reflect Abu Dhabi's bold vision for space exploration. From next-generation liquid and hybrid rocket engines to AI-powered Earth observation through TacticaAI and state of the art SAR payloads, our exhibits showcase breakthrough innovations with real-world impact.”

As the UAE continues to expand its leadership in space exploration and innovation, Dubai Airshow 2025 will serve as a defining platform where vision meets action. By uniting global space agencies, pioneering companies, entrepreneurs and the next generation of talent, the event will accelerate breakthroughs that extend far beyond Earth's orbit, driving technological progress, economic growth, and international collaboration at a pivotal moment for the global space economy.

