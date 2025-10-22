Zeen Redefines Mobility This National Physical Therapy Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of National Physical Therapy Month, Philadelphia-based company Exokinetics, creator of the Zeen, is spotlighting how its breakthrough mobility technology is transforming rehabilitation and restoring independence for people with mobility challenges.

The Zeen® bridges the gap between wheelchairs and walkers, allowing users to sit, stand, walk with support, and even coast safely - all while reducing the fear of falling. By enabling more natural, upright movement, Zeen empowers patients to regain strength and confidence while giving physical therapists a powerful new tool to advance recovery outcomes.

At the heart of Zeen's design is a commitment to enhancing patient rehabilitation through:

· Full-body lift-assist technology for safe, stable transitions from sitting to standing

· Centralized weight support that encourages weight bearing and frequent upright activity

· Custom-fit adjustments tailored to each patient's height and weight

“Zeen isn't just a mobility aid - it's a game-changer for rehabilitation,” said Rick Sherak, CEO of Exokinetics.“By enabling users to stand and move with stability, we're helping people rebuild strength, confidence, and freedom of movement.”

Proudly made in the USA, Zeen is also working with the U.S. military to help disabled veterans regain mobility - a collaboration recently featured in Military. This partnership underscores Zeen's mission to deliver innovative, human-centered solutions that restore both mobility and dignity to individuals nationwide.

Visit Zeen online at gozeen.