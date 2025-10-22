PARIS-INSPIRED, LA-BORN: BELLA & ALESSANDRA BERRY LAUNCH NOIZE MAGAZINE, AMPLIFYING INDEPENDENT MUSICIANS WORLDWIDE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Twin sisters Bella and Alessandra Berry, born in Santa Monica, California to a Dominican mother and Scottish father, have officially launched Noize Magazine - an international publication giving a global platform to independent musicians shaping the underground sound of today.

Created at the crossroads of Los Angeles creativity and Parisian edge, Noize Magazine was born from the Berry sisters' immersion in Paris's underground music scene while studying abroad - Alessandra at the International Fashion Academy of Paris and Bella at ESRA Film School. It was there that they discovered a gap in the industry: talented artists with powerful voices but limited visibility.

“These musicians pour so much passion and energy into their craft,” says Editor-in-Chief Bella Berry.“Today, it's harder to get off the ground without becoming an influencer, which doesn't come naturally or feel authentic to every artist. Those are the people we want to support through Noize.”

Built on authenticity, artistry, and cultural curiosity, Noize Magazine has quickly become a bridge between underground scenes and global audiences. With a fresh voice and raw visual aesthetic, the publication dives deep into the stories behind emerging bands, uncovering meaning and intention behind their music.

While Bella leads editorial direction and artist interviews, Creative Director Alessandra Berry brings each issue to life visually - crafting fashion-forward editorials and spearheading creative partnerships to sustain and grow the brand. Together, they've built a publication already being distributed across Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and New York City.

“Every artist we feature has something rare,” says Bella.“Something that, if enough people were exposed to it, could genuinely innovate the music industry.”

Noize Magazine's early success has drawn the attention and mentorship of major figures in alternative media, including John O'Rourke, founder of CLASH Magazine, and Mike Shea, founder of Alternative Press and Nadine Velazquez, actress/recording artist/host of“Sis Made Me Do It” podcast.

Their encouragement, the sisters say, has been a driving force behind their momentum.

“Our mission is to redefine what it means to support independent artists,” adds Alessandra.“Not based on their follower count or streaming numbers, but on their courage, originality, and devotion to craft.”

For music lovers who believe“there's no good music anymore,” Noize Magazine proves otherwise - spotlighting the sound of the moment and the heartbeat of the next generation of musicians.

Noize Magazine is available in print and digital formats across major creative cities and online at NOIZEMAGAZINE.