Florida Artist Mateo Blanco's Museum-Exhibited Textile Flag Debuts At Palm Beach Modern Auctions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 10:53 am - Blanco's iconic textile flag, exhibited at the Butler Institute of American Art, to make auction debut

For the first time ever, collectors will have the extraordinary opportunity to acquire a museum-exhibited work by internationally acclaimed artist Mateo Blanco.

His celebrated textile flag, Vigilance, Perseverance, and Justice (2023), will be offered at Palm Beach Auctions on November 15, 2025-marking a historic debut on the secondary market.



Previously exhibited at the Butler Institute of American Art in 2024, Vigilance, Perseverance, and Justice is a defining work in Blanco's career. Measuring 36 1⁄2 x 54 inches (92.7 x 137.2 cm), this hand-crafted textile masterpiece embodies unity, resilience, and justice through the lens of the American immigrant experience. Each fiber carries a story, each color a purpose-blue for the journey, red for sacrifice, white for hope.



“This is more than a flag-it's a fabric of dreams, struggle and hope,” said Mateo Blanco.“It belongs not to one group, but to all who believe in a stronger, united future.”



Blanco's work has been recognized by major institutions including the Smithsonian-affiliated Butler Institute, the Boca Raton Museum of Art, and the DeLand Museum of American Art. His art-whether woven textiles, sculpted installations, or iconic multimedia pieces-has been described as“alive with empathy and movement”, transforming everyday materials into powerful statements on freedom, identity, and culture.



Vigilance, Perseverance, and Justice represents a landmark moment for collectors: a museum-quality work entering the open market for the very first time. Its inclusion in the Butler Institute's 2024 exhibition positioned Blanco among the most innovative voices redefining patriotism and contemporary American art.



"Blanco's imaginative catalog of works, whether flags woven from textiles or sculpted from unconventional media like Cheetos and Legos, embodies the innovative spirit we value,” said Rico Baca, Auctioneer, Palm Beach Modern Auctions.“We're proud to present his first Flag Series appearance on the secondary market."



Collectors are urged to act swiftly-this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire a museum-exhibited work from one of America's most visionary contemporary artists.



For more information, visit