Kiddy Garden Child Care Center Expands Early Education Programs In Schaumburg And Hawthorn Woods

Kiddy Garden LogoNew Mandarin Language Immersion and Enrichment Programs Enhance Learning for Children Aged 6 Weeks to Pre-K.

Schaumburg, IL - October 21, 2025 - Kiddy Garden Child Care Center, a privately owned childcare provider, is expanding its services in Schaumburg and Hawthorn Woods, Illinois. Since its founding in 1995, Kiddy Garden has been a trusted name in early childhood education, offering programs designed to nurture and develop young minds.

New Programs and Facilities

The Schaumburg center at 2203 W. Schaumburg Rd. and the Hawthorn Woods location at 1250 W. Old McHenry Ct. now feature enhanced programs to meet the growing needs of families. The newly introduced Mandarin language immersion program gives children early exposure to a second language, fostering cognitive growth and cultural awareness.

Curriculum Highlights

Kiddy Garden's curriculum emphasizes play-based learning, allowing children to explore and learn at their own pace. Programs are tailored to different age groups:



Infant Program: Focused on sensory development and motor skills

Toddler Program: Encourages language development and social skills

Two's Program: Promotes independence and problem-solving abilities Pre-K Program: Prepares children for kindergarten with foundational academic skills

Enrichment Programs

Beyond the core curriculum, Kiddy Garden offers enrichment activities in art, music, and STEM. These programs are designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and overall development in a fun, engaging environment.

Experienced and Caring Staff

The dedicated staff at Kiddy Garden are highly trained in early childhood education and committed to providing a safe, nurturing environment. Many have been with the center for over a decade, ensuring continuity and a deep understanding of each child's individual needs.

Enrollment Information

Enrollment is now open for the upcoming term. Parents interested in enrolling their children can visit Kiddy Garden's websit to learn more and schedule a tour.

Contact Information:



Schaumburg Location: 2203 W. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194 | (847) 352-5744 Hawthorn Woods Location: 1250 W. Old McHenry Ct., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047 | (847) 469-6988

About Kiddy Garden Child Care Center

Dedicated to high-quality early childhood education, Kiddy Garden has over 25 years of experience providing a safe, nurturing environment. The center focuses on holistic development, preparing children for academic and social success.