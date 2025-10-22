LBA Seeks Footage To Assist Violence Probe

Leh violent protests

Leh- The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) on Tuesday sought photos and video clips of the September 24 violence that left four persons dead and several injured, saying such material is critical for the ongoing investigation and in the pursuit of justice.

The association, which is part of the Leh Apex Body, also appealed to the community to hold weddings without music as a tribute to the slain persons.

The Centre, on October 17, moved to address a key demand of the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) by announcing a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the September 24 clashes.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the judicial probe, to be headed by Justice B S Chauhan, a former judge of the Supreme Court, is mandated to investigate the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran.

“Anyone present at the scene (on September 24), and who possesses photos or video footage of the incident, should come forward and submit the material to the LBA office.

“These visuals are considered critical for the ongoing investigation and pursuit of justice,” the association appealed to the public, while assuring them the identity of anyone sharing such evidence would be kept strictly confidential.