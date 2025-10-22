PM Modi Responds To Trump's Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Two Great Democracies...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for extending warm Diwali greetings on the occasion of Diwali.“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday as India and the US continue trade talks.

PM Modi added,“On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.”

| Trump celebrates Diwali, speaks with PM Modi about trade, 'no wars' with Pak

Earlier, just before lighting diyas at the White House on Tuesday (local time), Trump extended warmest wishes to the people of India and said he“spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation.”

Trade and war

Trump said he spoke with PM Modi regarding the India-US trade and“no war” with Pakistan.

“We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakista. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India,” Trump said while speaking at the White House.

Trump also called PM Modi a“great person” and“great friend.”

During his initial remarks, Trump said,“The glow of the diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings.”

A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor.

A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.

| Supreme Court told Trump's tariffs constitute an illegal $3 trillion tax Trump tariffs

India and the US are currently negotiating on the trade and tariff imposed by US President Trump on Indian imports.

Steep US tariffs on a range of Indian products took effect on August 27 this year, threatening a serious blow to India's overseas trade in its largest export market.

President Donald Trump had initially announced a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods. He had also signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff due to India's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the combined tariffs imposed by the US on its ally to 50 percent.

Trump says India to continue paying 'massive' tariffs if...

Trump reiterated on Sunday that PM Modi told him India will restrict its Russian oil purchases, with the American leader saying New Delhi will continue paying "massive" tariffs if they did not do so.

| Bipartisan pushback against Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee

"I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, reiterating what he said in the past week.

When asked about India's government saying it was not aware of any conversation between Modi and Trump, Trump replied: "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."

(With inputs from agencies)