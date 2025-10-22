PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Baby Dua In Sabyasachi Outfits Ranveer Singh Dons Classic Bandhgala

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally revealed the face of their one-year-old daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared cute photos of Dua on their respective Instagram accounts.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua has turned one. Dua was born on September 8, 2024. The couple hadn't revealed their daughter's face since her birth. However, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, they showed Dua's face to everyone.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua is very playful. In the photos, Dua is seen sometimes smiling and sometimes with her finger in her mouth.

Famous for her elegance, Deepika Padukone looks elegant in a red Sabyasachi outfit. The gold zardozi-embroidered bespoke kurta ensemble exudes festive grandeur while maintaining Deepika's simplicity. Heritage jewellery, including uncut polki earrings with emerald drops, stacked bangles, and a glistening choker, enhances her outfit. Deepika combines old-world beauty with modern finesse in a bun with fresh mogras.

Baby Dua flawlessly matches her mother in a little crimson Sabyasachi kurta with handmade gota-patti borders. Exclusively made for the couple, the matching clothes celebrate generational elegance, family, and workmanship. Dua's innocence and charm soften the regal hue, making these photos unique.

Ranveer Singh, known for his extravagant flair, pairs his family's outfit with an ivory patterned kurta and a traditional bandhgalā. His distinctive sunglasses provide contemporary swagger, while his pearl necklace adds regal elegance.

In this photo, Dua is seen sitting on her mom Deepika's lap, praying with folded hands during Diwali puja. Celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Bharti Singh, and others sent their love via social media.