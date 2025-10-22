Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
West Bengal Weather Update: Rain Forecast Across Districts Cyclone Formation Possible


2025-10-22 12:00:44
WB Weather Update: A chilly touch in the morning air. The calendar says winter is coming. Still, there's no sign of winter. On the other hand, the weather office says Bengal might get wet with rain again. 

Despite a chill in the air, severe cold isn't expected in Bengal yet. A new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday may bring light to moderate rain to South Bengal.

The low pressure in the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a deep depression by Wednesday, moving towards the Tamil Nadu and Andhra coasts, says the Alipore Met Office.

This low pressure may not bring heavy rain to South Bengal, but Bhai Phota morning could be foggy with light showers. The weather will change gradually after the festival.

As the low pressure moves towards the Andhra coast, West Bengal won't see heavy rain. Hilly areas of North Bengal might get light showers. The weather will change after Thursday.

Rain is likely in South Bengal's coastal districts from Friday. The intensity may increase from Saturday to Monday. It's still unclear if winter will arrive right after.

