Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) September 2025 Quarter Investor Webcast


2025-10-21 11:21:48
North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) advises that the Company's September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.
The Company will host an investor webcast covering the September 2025 Quarterly results commencing at 8.30am AEST (Brisbane), 9.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on Wednesday 29 October 2025.
Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details:
Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform.
This link will also provide access to the archive version that will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast. Please note that it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the call.
Andrew Barber Investor Relations PH: +61 7 3369 7058

