Kingsmen Xperience And Choom Announce Strategic Collaboration To Bring K-Culture Experience To Global Audiences

SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (“Kingsmen”), a leading creator of experiences, announced today that Kingsmen Xperience, Inc. (“Kingsmen Xperience”), its United States location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary, together with Choom Pte. Ltd. (“Choom”) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') establishing a strategic collaboration for the CHOOM Project.



Under the MOU, Kingsmen Xperience and Choom will jointly drive the global expansion of the CHOOM Project, exploring new B2B business opportunities and co-marketing initiatives, such as public relations campaigns, roadshows, and pop-up exhibitions across international markets. This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration that sets the foundation for future collaboration, as both parties work towards creating innovative and impactful experiences under the CHOOM Project.

The CHOOM Project represents a global franchise initiative built around a distinctive K-pop Kiosk–Social Media concept. It offers immersive, interactive touchpoints through physical kiosks and a dedicated digital platform, enabling K-pop artists to expand their fan base globally while giving audiences new ways to engage with the culture.

Set to debut in key venues across Singapore later this year, CHOOM will feature a series of launch events and promotional activities designed to attract youth, young families, global visitors and fans of K-pop, K-lifestyle and K-entertainment.

“Our collaboration with Choom reinforces Kingsmen's focus on designing experiences that transcend boundaries. The CHOOM Project captures the spirit of cultural connection, integrating entertainment, creativity, and innovation to engage a global audience in new ways. We're excited to see how this partnership will unlock opportunities across new markets and communities,” said Anthony Chong, Group Chief Executive of Kingsmen.

Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen Xperience, added:“CHOOM represents a new generation of cultural experiences, interactive, dynamic, and deeply rooted in community. At Kingsmen Xperience, we see tremendous potential in bringing K-culture to the global stage through fresh storytelling formats and immersive environments. Partnering with Choom allows us to combine our expertise in location-based entertainment with their creative vision.”

James Hong, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Choom, says: "This MOU marks a significant milestone for the CHOOM Project, facilitating our robust expansion into the global market, supported by Kingsmen's extensive network and decades of experience with numerous successful initiatives. We are delighted and enthusiastic about the strong interest and support our project has received from Kingsmen. With the launch of our kiosks in prominent venues across Singapore within the year 2025, we aim to initiate an aggressive global expansion strategy, beginning with neighboring countries and ultimately extending worldwide."

About Kingsmen Xperience

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States, Kingsmen Xperience is the location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary of Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (SGX:5MZ), a leading creator of experiences listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange.

Kingsmen Xperience transforms iconic consumer brand engagements into reimagined and expansive interactive experiences. By creating landmark attractions, consumers can engage with beloved brands in new and extraordinary ways.

Kingsmen Xperience has vast experience in licensing and managing global intellectual property, raising capital, as well as working with leading commercial real estate companies worldwide for optimal venues. In addition, it provides oversight in the management of the design, production, and operations of experiential attractions. Kingsmen Xperience's projects include museum-quality travelling exhibitions, pop-ups, and permanent installations, both in traditional and non-traditional venues.

About Choom

Choom is a Singapore-based company focused on pioneering innovative immersive solutions and experiences through the CHOOM Project.

About CHOOM Project

The Korean word "CHOOM" (춤), romanised from Hangul, means "Dance".

CHOOM Project represents a global franchise initiative centered on the K-pop Kiosk-Social Media concept. CHOOM Project offers distinctive immersive experiences for users while simultaneously facilitating K-pop artists in their efforts to expand their fan base internationally. Through accessible and interactive contact points-Physical Kiosk and Social Media Application-, the project aims to offer incomparable engagement and connection within the K-pop community.

For more information, please contact:

Jessie Mei

Kingsmen Xperience, Inc.

DID: (1) 310 531 8118

Email: ...

Eleen Lim

Manager, Corporate Communications

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd.

DID: (65) 6831 1329

Email: ...

James Hong

Co-founder and Managing Director

Choom Pte. Ltd

DID: (65) 8315 7651

Email: ...