Classic Never Fades. Icaur Unveils New Brand Vision

From Mobility to Lifestyle

The session opened with a speech by Ms. Wang Yu, Vice President of iCAUR International, who shared the brand's global vision and roadmap.“We're not just producing cars - we're involving to define how people move in the next decade,” she said.



iCAUR has built a market network covering 28 countries and regions. Ms. Wang emphasized,“Every year, we'll develop over 200 new ecosystem products to build distinctive and premium brand ecosystem, driving iCAUR's evolution from a mobility brand into a lifestyle brand.” She added that the true globalization is not just about expanding sales, but rather the deep integration of brand concept, service systems, and user value.

Making Classic Cars for New Energy Era

A classic car must bring long-lasting and real value. iCAUR aims to create distinctive classics for the new-energy era. The brand seeks to go beyond trends and establish itself as a global name with a unique cultural identity.“Many NEVs today are common and lack soul. iCAUR's mission is to bring personality and style back into driving,” said Dr. Su Jun, Vice President of Chery Automobile and CEO of iCAUR Brand.



In design, iCAUR follows the principle of“Less is truer.” The brand focuses on crafting travel companions with a minimalist, warm design that truly connects with users. Each car is built to endure time and become a true classic.“The hardest part of classic design isn't adding elements, it's knowing what to leave out,” Dr. Su emphasized. Take the V27 as an example: It has square but classic curves, round front lights, and bigger wheels with the timeless off-road style. The clean geometric lines, shaped surfaces, and simple tech details - every part shows its character and charm at first sight. It doesn't chase trends; it finds lasting beauty in simplicity.



From a functionality standpoint, Mr. Ma Yongdong, CTO of iCAUR brand, explained that iCAUR develops products under the 5R principles-Respect, Responsibility, Rigor, Reliability and Relationship-aiming for long-term, multi-scenario utility while using modern technology to keep the product core continuously vital. Take the V27 as an example. It features a 1.5T engine with a world-leading 44.5% thermal efficiency, high-quality REEV system, strong off-road capability, and a spacious interior. This makes it ready for any journey - from long-distance adventures to family trips. iCAUR cars also include multiple standardized ecosystem interfaces and ample upgrade space. Users can personalize their vehicles and co-create new scenarios, exploring a richer, more versatile lifestyle.



Every era has its classics. In the new energy era, iCAUR defines its classics by understanding what today's users truly want. They seek functional, forward-looking cars - but also deeper, emotional resonance. They love timeless design and crave the thrill of advanced technology. They are lovers of classic style, urban explorers, and nature adventurers. iCAUR blends classic, technology, and co-creating to craft a refined lifestyle - together with its users.



From China to the World: Aiming for Global Leadership

iCAUR aims to become a world-leading NEV brand. The journey has already taken solid steps forward. In China, its first model, the V23, with a bold, fresh design - exceeded all market expectations after its launch. In 2025, iCAUR showcased the V27 at multiple global events, including Shanghai, Dubai, and Qatar. The launch received outstanding attention, with over 20 billion views, coverage in more than 100 countries, and over one million social media interactions.



In the next five years, iCAUR plans to enter more than 100 countries, giving more people the chance to drive an iCAUR and explore the world. With the global strength, iCAUR has built a complete ecosystem covering R&D, production, and digital tools. This solid foundation supports global design, global testing, global teamwork, and a real global culture.



At the closing of the brand session, Mr. Si Fenghuo, CEO of iCAUR International, signed distribution agreements with partners from the UAE (AUH), South Africa, and Paraguay, marking a new chapter in the brand's global expansion.



Guided by the new vision of“Classic Never Fades”, iCAUR is crafting new-energy classics through innovation and co-creation. The brand is growing and redefining the refined lifestyle and intelligent mobility for the world.

