Shura Council Holds First Regular Session Of New Term
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held the first regular session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 54th annual session, in Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters Tuesday, under the chairmanship of HE Abdul-Rahman bin Yousuf al-Khulaifi, the oldest member.
Speaking at the opening session, which was inaugurated by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, HE al-Khulaifi highlighted the significance of this term for the Shura Council, affirming that it serves as a new milestone characterised by determination and will to work to meet citizens' aspirations and follow the wise leadership's path towards a brighter future.
He pointed to the enactment of a number of constitutional amendments recently, underscoring the Shura Council's role and strengthening popular participation, thus, opening a new chapter in the country's institutional, political, and legislative development. Achieving further prosperity and development and fulfilling citizens' aspirations are the highest goals guiding the Council's work, HE al-Khulaifi said, materialised through constructive co-operation with the executive authority, towards comprehensive development.
He noted that the people of Qatar have always set an example of national unity and social cohesion, having deep-felt love for their country and sincere loyalty to their wise leadership.
Strengthening national identity and holding on to traditional values are among the council's top priorities, stemming from the conviction that preserving these values is the real guarantee for Qatar's stability and progress, he added.
On foreign affairs, HE al-Khulaifi affirmed that the Shura Council will continue to support and endorse the State's endeavours and directions, holding firmly to Qatar's honourable stances, foremost of which is supporting the just Palestinian cause, which will remain the foremost central cause for Arabs and Muslims, being a matter of historical and legal rights that are non-negotiable.
HE al-Khulaifi commended Qatar's diligent and good-faith efforts in reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, underscoring the State's steadfast commitment -- both leadership and people -- to supporting the legitimate national rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish an independent state on their homeland with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He concluded his speech by affirming the Shura Council's keenness to continue its journey with dedication and sincerity, inspired by the directives of the wise leadership, working diligently to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Qatari people, consolidating Qatar's regional and international status and enhancing its achievements. Afterwards, HE Shura Council Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud read the agenda.
In the first item on the agenda, HE al-Mahmoud read Decree No. 98 of 2025, summoning the Council for its first regular session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 54th annual session. In the second item, the Council members took the constitutional oath in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and pursuant to Article 8 of the Shura Council's internal regulations.
Subsequently, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the Shura Council's internal regulations which stipulate electing a Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the first session of the legislative term for its duration, the Council elected by acclamation HE Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim as Speaker of the Shura Council and HE Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti as Deputy Speaker for the current legislative term.
On this occasion, HE Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Council members for the precious trust they granted him by electing him Shura Council Speaker. He affirmed that this trust represents a shared responsibility and duty that requires working with a team spirit to enhance the Council's role in performing its legislative and oversight tasks, contributing to supporting the nation's construction and development march.
He said that His Highness the Amir's speech at the opening session reflected the wise leadership's approach in safeguarding the State's supreme interest, consolidating State institutions, enhancing national participation, and affirming Qatar's principles and firm positions on Arab and Islamic issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.
Guided by His Highness's directives, the Council will continue its national role and will exert further effort to achieve the aspirations of the country and its people, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council said.
