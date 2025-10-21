Nuclear Electricity Market To Reach $328.54 Billion By 2029 With 4.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Nuclear Electricity Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there has been a steady expansion in the nuclear electricity market. The size of the market is projected to increase from $269.48 billion in 2024 to $279.17 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The progress seen in the historic period can be linked to factors such as reduced carbon emissions, enhanced energy security, government backing, and extended lifespan.

The market size for nuclear electricity is slated for consistent expansion in the coming years, with estimates predicting that it will reach $328.54 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. There are several contributing factors to this growth in the projection period, such as mitigating climate change, transition to new energy sources, the aging of existing nuclear fleets, and the acceptance of the public. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period are international collaboration, advancements in technology, innovation hubs for nuclear energy, focus on green financing and ESG, integration into the grid, and design improvements for advanced reactors.

Download a free sample of the nuclear electricity market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Nuclear Electricity Market?

The anticipated surge in electricity requirements is predicted to significantly impact the nuclear power generation market in the coming years. This trend is closely tied to the economic growth and population boom, particularly in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and certain African nations. For example, the Indian Express, an Indian e-newspaper, reported in March 2023 that India witnessed an 8% hike in power demand in 2022, which is almost twice the expansion rate of the Asia Pacific region, amounting to over 149.7 terawatt-hours. In the first two months of 2023, there was a 10% upsurge in demand compared to the previous year. More than half of India's annual power consumption is accounted for by the industrial and commercial sectors, with residential usage forming a quarter, and the agricultural sector surpassing one-sixth in recent years. Therefore, this growing need for electricity is expected to fuel the advancement of the nuclear power electricity market moving forward.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nuclear Electricity Market?

Major players in the Nuclear Electricity include:

. Électricité de France S.A.

. Exelon Corporation

. Duke Energy Corporation

. Enel SpA

. NextEra Energy Inc.

. State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

. Korea Electric Power Corporation

. Constellation Energy Group Inc.

. China General Nuclear Power Corporation

. Enel Green Power S.p.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Nuclear Electricity Market In The Globe?

Key players in the nuclear electricity market, such as TerraPower, are being targeted for investment due to their innovative techniques like their flagship technology, Natrium. This technology merges a sodium fast reactor with a cost-effective energy storage method that uses molten salt. An example of this is the significant investment of $25 million by ArcelorMittal – a renowned steel and mining firm based in Luxembourg – in TerraPower in November 2022. TerraPower, a leading company from the US that specializes in nuclear reactor design and development, provides clean and adaptable energy through its novel technology, Natrium. This technology syncs perfectly with grids abundant in renewable sources.

How Is The Nuclear Electricity Market Segmented?

The nuclear electricitymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR), Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR), Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

2) By Technology: Generation I, Generation II, Generation III, and Generation IV

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR): Small Modular PWRs, Conventional Large PWRs

2) By Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR): Sodium-Cooled FBR, Lead-Cooled FBR, Gas-Cooled FBR

3) By Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR): Advanced PHWRs, Conventional PHWRs

4) By Boiling Water Reactor (BWR): Advanced BWR (ABWR), Economic Simplified BWR (ESBWR)

5) By Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR): RBMK (Reaktor Bolshoy Moshchnosti Kanalny), EGP (Experimental Graphite Reactors)

6) By Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR): Magnox Reactors, Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactors (AGR)

View the full nuclear electricity market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Nuclear Electricity Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the nuclear electricity market, followed closely by Western Europe. The nuclear electricity market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Nuclear Electricity Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Helium Global Market Report 2025

report/helium-global-market-report

Nuclear Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2025

report/nuclear-electric-power-generation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "