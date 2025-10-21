Industrial & Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market 2025 Growth Drivers, Trends & Forecasts To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market Worth?

The market size for industrial and commercial natural gas distribution has seen a significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $702.29 billion in 2024 to $750.41 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth during the historical period can be related to factors such as economic expansion, diversified energy strategies, extension of gas pipeline networks, government incentives and policies, as well as environmental regulations.

The market for natural gas distribution in the industrial and commercial sectors is poised for robust growth in the coming years. The projected market value is around $985.27 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to the predicted growth include the adaptation to a low-carbon economy, advancements in shale gas and LNG, the emergence of distributed energy resources, the increasing use of cogeneration systems, and the production of hydrogen from natural gas. In the anticipated forecast period, key trends are expected to be the digitization and development of smart gas networks, advancements in gas storage technology, technological improvements in gas equipment, adoption of renewable natural gas (RNG), and the incorporation of carbon capture and storage (ccs).

What Are The Factors Driving The Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market?

The surge in the industrial and commercial natural gas distribution market can be attributed to an increase in disposable income, coupled with growing demand from commercial clients. The escalating requests from these commercial entities are anticipated to boost the expansion of the industrial and commercial natural gas distribution market in the future. A commercial client is defined as a party that manufactures or delivers a product or service, which then acts as an income source for that client. Such clients typically utilize natural gas for domestic needs such as cooking and running refrigeration and cooling systems. For example, data from the American Gas Association (AGA), a non-profit national association for public and community-owned natural gas utilities, revealed that in 2023, there were 5.62 million commercial consumers or businesses relying on natural gas. As such, the increasing demand from commercial clients is fueling the growth of the natural gas distribution market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market?

Major players in the Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution include:

. Ultrapar Participacoes SA

. Air Liquide SA

. Korea Gas Corp.

. Sempra Energy

. National Grid plc

. Dominion Energy Inc.

. Enbridge Inc.

. Southern Company Gas

. Atmos Energy Corporation

. ONEOK Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Sector?

The rising trend in the industrial and commercial natural gas distribution market is the construction of new city gas distribution facilities. To maintain their market standing, leading companies are setting up gas distribution plants in every city. For example, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a petrol and gas distribution business based in India, initiated city gas distribution networks in 6 Indian cities in January 2022. This has facilitated the smooth supply of natural gas. For this project, Bharat Petroleum invested INR 10000 cores.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market Share?

The industrial and commercial natural gas distributionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Industrial Natural Gas Distribution, and Commercial Natural Gas Distribution

2) By Source: Associated Gas, Non Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources

3) By End User: Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Or Heavy Duty Buses, Medium Or Heavy Duty Trucks

Subsegments:

1) By Industrial Natural Gas Distribution: Manufacturing Facilities, Power Generation Plants, Chemical Processing Plants, Oil Refineries

2) By Commercial Natural Gas Distribution: Retail Stores, Office Buildings, Restaurants And Food Services, Hotels And Hospitality Venues

What Are The Regional Trends In The Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region had the most significant share in the industrial and commercial natural gas distribution market. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

