Excellence On The Airwaves: NAB Celebrates 2025 Marconi Award Winners In New York City
| Legendary Station of the Year
WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
Legendary Radio Manager of the Year
Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corp, Florence, Ala.
Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year
Colin Cowherd, Premiere Radio Networks, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Major Market Personality of the Year
Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
Large Market Personality of the Year
Mitch Albom, WJR-AM, Detroit, Mich.
Medium Market Personality of the Year
Larry Hansgen, WHIO-FM, Dayton, Ohio
Small Market Personality of the Year
Mark Starling, WWNC-AM, Asheville, N.C.
Major Market Station of the Year
WMMR-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.
Large Market Station of the Year
KDKA-FM, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Medium Market Station of the Year
KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.
Small Market Station of the Year
WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas
Best Radio Podcast of the Year
"Behind the Song", Hubbard Broadcasting, Chicago, Ill.
| AC Station of the Year
WWBX-FM, Boston, Mass.
CHR Station of the Year
WDJX-FM, Louisville, Ky.
Classic Hits Station of the Year
WOMC-FM, Detroit, Mich.
College Radio Station of the Year
WRHU-FM, Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.
Country Station of the Year
KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.
News/Talk Station of the Year
WBAL-AM, Baltimore, Md.
Religious Station of the Year
WPZE-FM, Atlanta, Ga.
Rock Station of the Year
WDRV-FM, Chicago, Ill.
Spanish Language Station of the Year
WMIA-FM, Miami, Fla.
Sports Station of the Year
WXYT-FM, Detroit, Mich.
Urban Station of the Year
KMJQ-FM, Houston, Texas.
Marconi finalists were selected by a committee of broadcasters, and the winners were determined by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.
For photos of the event, visit .
About NAB Show New York
NAB Show New York is held at the epicenter of live media, entertainment and brand storytelling for content creators and media production experts. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters taking place on Oct. 22–23, 2025, at the Javits Center, NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event for anyone creating content for social media, live streaming, broadcast, film or user-generated content. NAB Show New York is the ultimate destination for storytellers delivering the tools, technologies, resources and connections to amplify your message and elevate your craft. Learn more at NABShowNY.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .CONTACT: Matt Raymond National Association of Broadcasters 202-429-4194...
