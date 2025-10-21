Iraq Arrests Five Suspects Over Killing Of Parliamentary Candidate
The arrests were made in an operation carried out by a joint force from the Interior Ministry and the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the ministry said.
The ministry added that, investigations are still ongoing under judicial supervision.
Al-Mashhadani was killed in Tarmiyah, north of the Iraqi capital, on Oct 15, when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, which also wounded four others.
The assassination drew immediate condemnation and led to an order by Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, to form an investigative committee.
Al-Mashhadani's assassination was followed by another attack days later, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the office of another parliamentary candidate, Muthanna al-Azzawi, in the Yusufiyah area, south of Baghdad, according to local media reports. These incidents raised concerns over escalating political violence and the security environment, ahead of the vote scheduled for Nov.– NNN-NINA
