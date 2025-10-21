DEA To Hosts 29Th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, October 25

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Drug Enforcement Administration, in collaboration with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners across the country, will host the 29National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At nearly 4,000 collection sites throughout the United States, DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages Americans to safely and anonymously dispose of unnecessary, expired, and unused prescription medications to help prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the potential for accidental overdoses and poisonings.

“Prescription drugs may be legal, but they are still powerful – and can present significant risk to those in your household,” said attorney General Pamela Bondi.“Join in the DEA's National Take Back Day to lessen community risk from drug abuse and keep Americans safe!”

“DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects our shared commitment to protecting the American people from drug-related harm,” said DEA administrator Terrance Cole.“This effort brings together law enforcement, public health, and communities in a unified mission – keeping homes safe, preventing the misuse of prescription drugs before it starts, and saving lives. Every prescription drug turned in represents one less opportunity for tragedy and one more act of protection for our families and neighborhoods.”

Since 2010, Take Back Day has provided Americans with an easy, accessible way to rid their homes of medications that could pose a threat if misused – resulting in a staggering 20 million pounds of unused medications collected to date.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs will not be collected. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be securely sealed in their original container.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine, are among the most frequently misused prescription pain medications.

If you are unable to participate in this National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are nearly 16,500 pharmacies, hospitals, and businesses, in addition to many police departments, that offer safe medication disposal year-round.

