Mortgage Industry Veteran Avon Cobourne Jr. Joins NFM Lending As Sales Manager

Linthicum, MD, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to welcome Avon Cobourne Jr. as the Sales Manager of their Mid-Atlantic division based in Haddonfield, NJ, where he will focus on expanding the division into West Virginia. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, Renovation, and many other home loan options to fit every borrower's needs.

“As a father of four, I know firsthand that a home is more than walls and a roof-it's the place where families make memories, celebrate milestones, and build legacies," reflected Cobourne. "That's why I've made it my life's work to guide families, first-time buyers, veterans, investors, and everyone in between toward the dream of homeownership. At the end of the day, mortgages are about numbers, but my mission is about people."

"We're excited to welcome Avon Coboure to our team as we expand our footprint into West Virginia," said Branch Manager Michael Pancoast. "Avon brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving clients, and I am confident that his expertise will be instrumental in growing our branch's presence and building strong relationships in the West Virginia market."

The branch's goal is to continue providing the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers seeking their next home or investment property. The branch is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.