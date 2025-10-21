Flat Glass Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Flat Glass Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the flat glass market has seen substantial growth. It is expected to rise from a value of $38.89 billion in 2024 to $41.45 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Market growth during the historical period can be linked to robust economic progression in developing markets, heightened industrialization, manufacturing expansion, and an increase in solar energy installations.

There is predicted to be significant expansion in the flat glass market size in the approaching years. The market is estimated to reach a worth of $52.73 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the growth of global population and urbanization, the expansion of the construction industry, increased demand for electronic displays, and rising investments. The forecast period will also see key trends such as emphasis on collaborations and partnerships, the application of artificial intelligence in the production of flat glass, attention towards product innovations, the utilization of sophisticated digital camera systems in glass production, and heightened focus on solar glass.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Flat Glass Market?

The flat glass market's growth is anticipated to be bolstered by the increase in solar energy installations. Solar energy is derived from the sun and transformed into thermal or electrical power. It is the most abundant and cleanest source of renewable energy. Flat glass plays a crucial role in solar units as it facilitates the conversion of solar energy to electricity. For instance, the US-based Non-profit Solar Energy Industries Association stated in September 2024 that by 2023, the U.S. had installed 6.1 GW in these installations in the first quarter, marking a 47% increase from the first quarter of 2022. It's predicted that by 2028, 28% of all new distributed solar capacity will be coupled with storage, a significant increase from less than 12% in 2023. Consequently, the flat glass market's expansion is being fueled by an uptick in solar energy installations.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Flat Glass Market?

Major players in the Flat Glass include:

. Sisecam Group

. AGC Inc.

. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

. Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

. Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

. CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

. China Glass Holding Ltd.

. Central Glass Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Flat Glass Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the flat glass industry are concentrating on product improvements and developing fresh solutions to fortify their market presence. For instance, float glass, a certain type of flat glass, is produced using the float glass method which entails floating molten glass on molten tin to form a smooth, even surface. In a groundbreaking move, AGC Glass Europe, a Belgium-based glass production company, revealed the introduction of a new float glass product line in September 2022, which reduces the carbon footprint by 40%. This innovative glass type is formulated to emit less than 7 kg of CO2 per square meter for transparent glass with a thickness of 4 mm. This notable step signifies a move towards sustainability within the glass production sector. The newly introduced float glass line is designed to lower carbon emissions during the manufacturing process, resulting in over 40% reduction. This decision aligns with AGC's wider objective to augment sustainability in its production operations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Flat Glass Market Growth

The flat glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glas, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass And Other Products

2) By Process: Float, Rolled Sheet

3) By End User: Construction And Infrastructure, Automotive And Transportation, Solar Energy And Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Basic Float Glass: Standard Float Glass, Low Iron Float Glass

2) By Toughened Glass: Tempered Glass, Heat-Strengthened Glass

3) By Coated Glass: Low-E Glass, Reflective Glass, Self-Cleaning Glass

4) By Laminated Glass: Safety Laminated Glass, Acoustic Laminated Glass

5) By Extra Clear Glass: Ultra Clear Glass, High Transmission Glass

6) By Other Products: Insulated Glass Units (IGUs), Bullet-Resistant Glass

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Flat Glass Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the Flat Glass market, and it is also projected to experience the most rapid growth for the forecasted period. The Flat Glass market report features several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

