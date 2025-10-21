Education Buildings Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Education Buildings Market?

The market size of educational structures has been consistently expanding in the last few years. The projected growth illustrates a rise from $710.39 billion in 2024 to $728.52 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the robust economic progression in developing markets, a surge in the count of private higher learning institutions, an augmentation in refurbishment tasks, and an uptick in construction ventures.

In the coming years, the market size of education buildings is predicted to experience consistent growth, reaching a value of $852.37 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.0%. The growth during this projected period can be ascribed to several factors including the increment in the number of schools, enhanced government backing, the globalization of education, worldwide population expansion, and urbanization. The forecast period is also expected to showcase key trends such as the preference for environmentally friendly construction with the integration of energy-efficient designs, use of renewable energy, and sustainable materials, the embracing of modular construction approaches, the investment in cutting-edge infrastructure to facilitate technological learning enhancements, and increased financial investments.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Education Buildings Global Market Growth?

The anticipated growth in the educational buildings market is lined with the increasing number of schools. The term ""school"" is synonymous with an educational facility designed to provide classrooms, learning environments and learning resources for the education of students. To establish classrooms, laboratories, equipment, and other educational infrastructure, schools require educational buildings. Consequently, the rise in the number of schools will fuel the demand for educational buildings. Take the United States as an example, with an approximate 84,000 public schools housed in nearly 100,000 individual buildings. The projected student enrollment in these schools by 2026 is set to touch 56.8 million. As such, the growth of the educational buildings market is directly connected to the rising number of schools.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Education Buildings Market?

Major players in the Education Buildings include:

. Skanska AB

. Hochtief AG

. Balfour Beatty plc

. DPR Construction

. AECOM Technology

. STO Building Group

. McCarthy Holdings, Inc

. HDR Inc

. Gilbane, Inc

. Gensler

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Education Buildings Sector?

The prevalent trend of incorporating robotics into construction processes is becoming increasingly popular in the market for educational buildings. Robotics is a scientific field that revolves around the design, creation, and application of robots to accomplish diverse simple and complex tasks that humans have historically performed. The utilization of robotics in construction seeks to enhance work efficiency, lessen labor intensity, minimize environmental harm, and expedite the building of educational structures. Take for example, Rugged Robotics, a US-based construction technology firm, who in March 2022, secured $9.4 million in funding to mechanize construction arrangements. The firm offers a product called 'Rugged Robotics Mark I', a robot capable of projecting engineering plans directly onto concrete floors, and is commercially available. This robot assists construction workers in identifying the starting point of construction.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Education Buildings Market Report?

The education buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance, Refurbishment, Demolition

2) By Application: Schools, Institutions

3) By End-User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By New Construction: K-12 Schools, Higher Education Institutions, Vocational Training Centers

2) By Repair And Maintenance: Routine Maintenance Services, Emergency Repairs, Facility Upkeep

3) By Refurbishment: Interior Renovations, Upgrading Facilities, Energy Efficiency Improvements

4) By Demolition: Complete Demolition Of Old Structures, Selective Demolition For Renovation Projects

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Education Buildings Industry?

In 2024, North America represented the foremost region in the market for educational buildings. The market report for educational buildings encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

