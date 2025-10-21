Dr. Barry I. Gold Announces Audiobook Release Of 'Gin & Tonic, Heroin And The Pharmaceutical Industry'
The release expands accessibility to Gold's research-driven storytelling, continuing his mission to educate, inform, and inspire reform in how society perceives addiction, medicine, and responsibility.
Gin & Tonic, Heroin and the Pharmaceutical Industry examines the fascinating yet unsettling parallels between early global commerce and today's pharmaceutical landscape. Gold traces how substances once embraced as harmless or medicinal-gin, opium, morphine-became foundations of global trade and eventual addiction epidemics.
With sharp historical insight and scientific precision, Gold explores how profit motives, colonial policies, and pharmaceutical innovation converged to shape public health crises spanning centuries. The audiobook format allows audiences to experience the material in an engaging, narrative-driven way-combining education and emotion in every chapter.
This release marks another milestone in Gold's ongoing mission to raise awareness and accountability within medicine, policy, and society.
About the Author
Barry I. Gold earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Boston University after completing a B.S. in Zoology at the University of Cincinnati. He pursued postdoctoral research at Yale University and later served as Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Gold is the author of several acclaimed nonfiction works, including We're Overdosed and We're Overdosed: From Opium to Opioids, known for their blend of investigative rigor and human empathy. His writing bridges science, ethics, and storytelling-inviting dialogue across borders and disciplines.
Book Details
Title: Gin & Tonic, Heroin and the Pharmaceutical Industry
Author: Barry I. Gold
Genre: Nonfiction / Investigative History / Public Health
Publisher: Sweetspire Literature Management
Format Availability: Audiobook, eBook, and Paperback
Members of the press, reviewers, and podcast hosts are invited to request advance listening copies or schedule interviews with Barry I. Gold to discuss the audiobook's creation, impact, and educational value.
Legal Disclaimer:
