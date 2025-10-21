403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation agreements between the two countries at Bayan Palace.
KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held official talks at Bayan Palace with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
KUWAIT - The Cabinet, in its customary meeting, reviewed an upgrade of the Sulaibikhat Bay development project's master plan.
NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait affirmed that peace and stability cannot be achieved while weapons, especially nuclear weapons, continue to proliferate.
NEW YORK - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and non-resident Ambassador to The Bahamas Tariq Al-Bannai signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on political and economic collaboration.
GENEVA - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced his intention to make an official visit to the State of Kuwait at the end of this week to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.
BEIRUT - Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's commitment to Arab and international human rights conventions on promoting rights of persons with disabilities.
LONDON - Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the distinguished Gulf-British partnership is based on a long history of cooperation and mutual trust.
GAZA - Some 13 Palestinians were killed and eight others injured amid a barrage of Israeli occupation air strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave's health authorities said.
GENEVA - The World Food Programme (WFP) warned of the severe difficulties and limited access to Gaza City and northern areas due to the continued closure of border crossings.
WASHINGTON - The US Central Command announced that it has opened a Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel to monitor the implementation of the agreement to end the war in Gaza.
WASHINGTON - Syria's reconstruction costs are estimated at USD 216 billion after more than 13 years of conflict, according to a new World Bank report.
TOKYO- President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister to be the first female to occupy this post in Japan. (end)
