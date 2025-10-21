SPOD Lithium Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) -(CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF), (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for cumulative gross proceeds of $130,000 from the sale of 6,500,000 units (each, a "") at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share (each, an " Additional Share ") at a price of $0.05 per Additional Share on the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date (the " Warrant Term "). No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") policies. No insiders participated in the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering including any Additional Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, as well as a concurrent resale restriction under CSE policies requiring a CSE-prescribed legend restricting trading until the expiry of the hold period.

About Spod Lithium Corp.

Spod Lithium Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of lithium resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, SPOD is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its primary lithium properties are strategically located in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, regions renowned for their rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company through its website at .