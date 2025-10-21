Badlands Provides Update On Disposition Of Bella Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) -(TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("" or the "") is providing further details with respect to the proposed disposition of the Company's Bella Project located in South Dakota, United States (the ""), as previously announced by the Company on June 2, 2025 (the "").

On May 27, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the " Agreement ") with Mammoth Minerals Limited (formerly Firetail Resources Limited) (" Mammoth "), an Australian exploration and development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol "M79", pursuant to which the Company granted Mammoth the option to acquire the Bella Project. Mammoth paid an initial fee of C$100,000 on execution of the Agreement. Mammoth will pay an additional C$600,000 and issue 17,000,000 ordinary shares of Mammoth to the Company in order to fully earn in under the Agreement and acquire the Bella Project (" Completion ").

Upon Completion, Mammoth will grant the Company a 1% net smelter returns royalty with respect to production of all precious metals and other minerals produced from the Bella Project, subject to the right of Mammoth to repurchase the net smelter returns royalty for a period of 5 years following closing of the Disposition for C$500,000.

As the Disposition will be a disposition of more than 50% of the Company's assets, it constitutes a "reviewable transaction" pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") Policy 5.3. Completion is subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSXV and approval by the Company's shareholders. The Company intends to seek shareholder approval by way of written consent. Mammoth has received shareholder approval for Completion and has notified the Company that it intends to exercise its option to acquire Bella Project upon satisfaction of all applicable closing conditions. No finders' fees will be paid in connection with the Disposition.

