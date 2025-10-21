Goldy Locks Strips Down To Expose Music's Broken System With '#Onlytalent, Not Onlyfans' Campaign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When Nashville rocker and multimedia entrepreneur Goldy Locks asked a wealthy colleague for help sustaining her music career, his answer stopped her cold:“Start an OnlyFans.” For Goldy, who has spent decades performing with The Goldy lockS Band, recording, and building a career across multiple platforms, the remark crystallized what she hears too often from young fans.

Her band regularly plays at colleges, fraternities, and sororities, where students speak freely about their futures.“We're around these kids, we hear what they're really thinking,” she says.“And it scared me to realize how many believe their best chance at success is selling themselves online.” Surveys confirm that nearly 15% of U.S. girls ages 15–20 think starting an OnlyFans is the fastest way to make money. In Spain, girls as young as 10 describe it as a glamorous career path.“That broke my heart,” Goldy says.“I knew I had to take a stand.”

Her stand is a campaign called“Buy the Record, Not the Bod.” In striking photos, Goldy poses nude, covered only by CDs of her music. The message is clear: support artists by buying their work - not demanding their bodies.“I'll strip down for the message, not for a subscription. If you love an artist, buy their album. Don't just stream it and scroll on.”

The statement hits at the core of music's economics. Streaming services pay between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream, leaving most artists struggling. Many turn to image-driven monetization, but Goldy doubled down on physical media.“Artists make money off what you take home - a shirt, a CD, a download. That's what keeps the music alive.” With vinyl sales rising for 18 straight years, she sees proof that fans still value tangible support.

Her path has always been defined by integrity and hustle. She began sewing costumes at Prince's Paisley Park, later creating gear for WWE, WCW, and TNA wrestling stars. Today, she still designs her band's stagewear and builds sets by hand. When a producer once asked why she hadn't become“more famous,” her answer was blunt:“Because I didn't sleep with all the people I was supposed to. I've had hundreds of chances to cash in on the casting couch. I walked away every time. I wanted to earn it with my work, not my body.”

That same integrity fuels her activism. The hashtags #BuyTheRecordNotTheBod and #OnlyTalent are spreading, and the campaign has already been covered in over 260 press articles in just two months. One early supporter was Tammy, owner of Live True, a vintage shop in Old Hickory, Tennessee. Before Goldy could even ask to pose nude in the storefront as a mannequin, Tammy cut her off with,“Anything for you.” Goldy left the store in tears, reminded of how powerful unconditional female support can be.

The campaign hasn't been without pushback. After one promo surpassed 1.5 million views on a major social media platform, one that openly permits explicit content, Goldy's videos were flagged and removed. The irony wasn't lost on her. So she leaned further into satire, drawing on her wrestling roots to film old-school promo skits running through Nashville nude, bits covered by props. From store windows to dumpsters, car washes, and even a Kroger grocery cart, the imagery was never meant to titillate, but to make people stop and think. And it worked. On Display, Not on Discount

“Buy the Record, Not the Bod” isn't just another reinvention. It's a manifesto for a generation told their worth is measured in clicks and subscriptions.



