Biomea Fusion To Participate In Citi's SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series
A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available here or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.
Visit us at biomeafusion and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment