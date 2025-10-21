How Creative Biolabs Advances ADCC Research Through Standardized Cell Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs has developed and integrated new technologies that analyze ADCC mechanisms and perform functional evaluations for antibody engineering.

New York, USA - October 21, 2025 - In terms of developing antibody drugs, one of the critical mechanisms for determining the clinical value of mAbs is antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).







Cell-Based Assay Systems that Truly Reflect Antibody Mechanisms

During the drug discovery and preclinical validation phase, cell-based biological assays represent an essential bridge between molecular and in vivo confirmation. With years of experience in testing monoclonal antibody functionality, Creative Biolabs provides integrated solutions covering bioassay design, optimization, validation, and potency evaluation for different stages of drug development.

The company's diverse cell-based assay platforms are capable of assessing the mechanism of action (MOA) of antibodies, including proliferation, apoptosis, neutralization, cytokine release, and signaling pathway modulation. Among these, in vitro evaluations related to immune cell functionality and complement activation are best suited to assess the ADCC effect.

"The key for cell-based bioassays is reproducibility and physiological relevance," noted the director of cell analysis at Creative Biolabs. "We focus on mechanism-driven experimental designs and offer flexible readouts, including fluorescence, luminescence, and FRET-based approaches, to make your data accurately reflect the biological effects of antibodies."

Eliminating Variability with Standardized ADCC Cell Lines

ADCC assays are crucial for validating antibody function, but traditional systems using peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) are often affected by donor variability, resulting in significant experimental inconsistencies. Creative Biolabs has overcome this limitation by developing a series of ADCC cell lines, including engineered models that stably express the FcγRIIIa (CD16a) receptor, offering higher consistency and controllability for ADCC assessment.

These standardized ADCC cell lines can be used for not only quantitative evaluation of antibody effector functions but also for early-stage drug screening and mechanistic studies. Creative Biolabs offers various effector cell types, such as NK cells, γδ T cells, macrophages, dendritic cells, and reporter cells, which can be flexibly matched to the experimental needs of different antibody targets. There are also a variety of target cell lines (e.g., Raji tumor cell lines) to allow for functional pairing, generating a complete ADCC analysis system.

"Standardization of our ADCC cells reduces uncertainties caused by donor-specific differences and improves the accuracy and reproducibility of assays," the director added.

Technical Support from Antibody Production to Mechanism Research

The establishment of stable cell lines plays a critical role in ADCC and CDC studies beyond just the optimization of assays. Creative Biolabs has developed multiple stable cell lines suitable for functional antibody research, including FUT8-/- CHO, GFT-/- CHO-K1, and Fucoanalog CHO cell lines. These exciting new systems provide robust technical support for antibody screening, pharmacological analysis, and process scale-up.

Active in cGMP-even in the completion of Master Cell Banks (MCB) and Working Cell Banks (WCB)-with comprehensive biosafety testing, stability testing, and upstream process development, Creative Biolabs provides the necessary technical support to move from lab studies to production.

About

Creative Biolabs, through tireless commitment to the application of expertise in cell engineering and antibody functional assessment, has steadily built a reputation as a trusted partner for ADCC mechanism research and functional antibody construction, continually providing reliable technical support for the global biopharma community.