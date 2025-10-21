Creative Biolabs Unveils Comprehensive RNA Therapeutics Platform For Next-Generation Drug Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs provides an integrated platform with state-of-the-art synthesis, high-throughput screening, and rigorous validation for nucleic acid therapeutic discovery.

New York, USA - October 21, 2025 - Creative Biolabs is pioneering the RNA-based drug development space with an end-to-end, fully integrated platform covering state-of-the-art synthesis, high-throughput screening, and rigorous validation. The company offers end-to-end solutions designed to enable therapeutic innovation.







The newly enhanced siRNA in vitro screening service enables the identification of high-throughput targets of genes from both pooled and arrayed formats. Both genome-wide and custom RNAi libraries, including chemically synthesized siRNAs, shRNAs, and esiRNAs, can be chosen by customers. Arrayed screening permits high-content assays and phenotypic analysis, whereas pooled screening uses viral-encoded shRNAs to generate genome-wide profiles. Detection is achieved via fluorescence, luminescence, and imaging-based readouts, yielding strong data for target validation.

At the same time, Creative Biolabs launched an innovative circRNA services platform to transform therapeutic concepts into high-purity, translation-capable circular RNAs.

"Circular RNAs tend to be more stable and less immunogenic than traditional linear mRNAs. That's to say that they can keep making proteins for longer durations of time, which makes them a really attractive option for applications such as gene therapy and vaccines," an employee at this company explained.

The company boasts logical design, scalable GMP-compliant synthesis, and advanced purification protocols. Clients are provided with a customized selection of IRES, optimization of transgene, and in vivo characterization, including formulation and biodistribution studies of LNP.

Complementing these strengths is the company's one-stop ASO development service, which simplifies the design, synthesis, and delivery of antisense oligonucleotides.

"Our platforms support first-, second-, and third-generation ASO chemistries, including phosphorothioate, 2′-MOE, LNA, and PMO modifications." Gapmer design for optimal RNase H activity, conjugation strategies for targeted delivery, and in vitro/in vivo testing using advanced cell models and animal models are included in the service. Off-target analysis and dual-luciferase reporter assays to achieve high specificity and efficiency.

"The new RNA therapeutics portfolio reflects our dedication to providing researchers with access to the most advanced tools and scientific expertise," a Creative Biolabs spokesperson replied. "Regardless of whether customers are exploring gene silencing, protein replacement, or vaccine platforms, we provide the end-to-end solutions necessary to advance an idea from concept to clinic with confidence."

Creative Biolabs' comprehensive approach compresses development time, lowers technical barriers, and prepares for regulation. With PhD-led teams, agile work streams, and rapid turnaround, the firm continues to be the preferred partner of biotech firms, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical developers worldwide.

Creative Biolabs is a global leader in biotechnology and gene therapy services, offering customized solutions in RNA therapeutics, antibody engineering, and cell therapy. With its worldwide clientele and dedication to scientific excellence, Creative Biolabs leads innovation from discovery to clinical translation.