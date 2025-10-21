Inspire Services Expands Access To Mental Health Care Across Southern Minnesota

MENAFN - GetNews)



Comprehensive therapy and recovery services now available in Montgomery, St. Peter, and New Ulm

Montgomery, MN - October 21, 2025 - Inspire Services, LLC, a trusted provider of mental health and substance use treatment, has expanded its reach to make quality care more accessible across southern Minnesota. With fully staffed clinics in Montgomery, St. Peter, and New Ulm, the organization now offers a broader range of therapeutic and rehabilitative services for individuals and families seeking support close to home.

Inspire Services is dedicated to helping clients heal, grow, and thrive through evidence-based care and compassionate support. The expansion strengthens access to licensed therapists in Montgomery, MN, St. Peter, MN, and New Ulm, MN, ensuring that more Minnesotans can receive personalized treatment without the barriers of travel or long wait times.







Expanding Access to Care

The growing demand for local mental health services inspired Inspire Services to open and expand its clinics in three key communities. Each location offers individual and family therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS), psychological evaluations, and substance use treatment. The organization's integrated approach helps clients build coping skills, strengthen relationships, and work toward sustainable recovery.

“Our goal is to bring accessible, compassionate mental health care to every community we serve,” said Joshua Beulke, PhD, CEO of Inspire Services, LLC.“By expanding our services across southern Minnesota, we're helping individuals and families find the support they need close to home, in an environment where they feel safe and understood.”

A Commitment to Community Wellness

Inspire Services has earned a reputation for its person-centered, trauma-informed approach that meets clients where they are. The clinics are staffed with licensed therapists, recovery specialists, and support professionals who provide comprehensive care for conditions such as anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and substance use disorders.

“Every person deserves access to quality mental health care,” added Dr. Beulke.“Our team is deeply committed to breaking down barriers and empowering clients to achieve long-term wellness.”

Residents of Montgomery, St. Peter, and New Ulm can now schedule appointments directly through the Inspire Services website or by contacting their nearest location.

To learn more about Inspire Services or to schedule an appointment, visit.

About Inspire Services, LLC

Inspire Services, LLC provides accessible, person-centered mental health and substance use treatment across southern Minnesota. With locations in Montgomery, St. Peter, and New Ulm, the organization offers therapy, DBT, ARMHS, recovery support, and community residential services. Inspire Services is dedicated to helping individuals and families heal, grow, and thrive through compassionate, evidence-based care.