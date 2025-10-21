Kevin Paul Dodd Featured In Career Spotlight On Business Innovation In Auto Repair

MENAFN - GetNews) Lower Mainland Entrepreneur Shares How Real-World Ideas Shaped His Career and Industry Approach

Automotive entrepreneur Kevin Paul Dodd has been featured in a newly published career spotlight. The article explores Dodd's journey from a curious BC kid dismantling engines to a hands-on business leader known for redefining trust, transparency, and operations in the automotive service industry.

The feature, written in the style of a business and career blog, focuses on how Dodd's small, thoughtful innovations over the years have helped him build a successful network of shops across Vancouver to Maple Ridge, while staying true to his values of precision, honesty, and local leadership.

“The job isn't just to fix cars,” says Dodd in the article.“It's to build something better-for the customer, the team, and the next generation of leaders.”

Throughout the piece, Dodd shares specific stories and lessons from his journey, including how showing customers real-time diagnostics helped build long-term trust, why scaling slowly helped him maintain quality, and how time spent snowboarding or boating often leads to unexpected breakthroughs.

The article also touches on challenges, like hiring missteps and learning to let clarity-not speed-drive growth decisions.

“You learn more from a misaligned wheel in your shop than you do from a spreadsheet,” Dodd explains.

About Kevin Paul Dodd

A BCIT-trained automotive technician and entrepreneur, Kevin Paul Dodd leads automotive service businesses throughout British Columbia's Lower Mainland. He is known for his boots-on-the-ground leadership style, community-focused growth strategy, and for pushing industry standards in customer experience, staff training, and operational transparency.