Leigh Angman's“SPRUCTIS From Insight To Action: A Success Framework For Small To Medium-Sized Businesses” Hits #1 On Amazon

MENAFN - GetNews) Entrepreneur and business strategist Leigh Angman celebrates a significant milestone as his latest book, SPRUCTIS – From Insight to Action: A Success Framework for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses, reaches #1 on Amazon in multiple categories.

Vancouver, Canada - October 21st, 2025 - Acclaimed entrepreneur and business leader Leigh Angman has reached an incredible achievement in his mission to empower business owners. His book, SPRUCTIS – From Insight to Action: A Success Framework for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses, has soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, ranking #1 in Strategic Management, #1 in Business Teams, #1 in Home-Based Businesses eBooks, and #4 in Business Systems and Planning.







This achievement highlights the growing demand for practical, experience-driven strategies among small and medium-sized businesses, given the current highly competitive business environment. Angman's book is a comprehensive, step-by-step guide that helps entrepreneurs manage their operations and staff, resolve issues, and achieve long-term success.

Angman draws upon over two decades of entrepreneurial experience, breaking down difficult business concepts into clear, accessible steps. SPRUCTIS – From Insight to Action provides real-world examples and proven strategies. Entrepreneurs learn how to tackle obstacles, turn challenges into opportunities, and build organizations that can thrive amid constant change.

The response from readers has been overwhelmingly positive. Anna Garskaia, a Canadian entrepreneur, calls the book“pure reality - no illusions, no empty promises,” praising its“clear, practical formula for getting things done.” Another reader, Olia Stasiuk, describes it as“one of the best business books I've read this year.” According to Olia, the book is“not only ideas, it's practical, relevant, and with lots of proof.”

SPRUCTIS provides entrepreneurs with the mindset and methods to succeed in an ever-changing business landscape, along with ideas on launching new businesses or scaling existing ones. Its insights are particularly relevant today, as small and medium-sized enterprises face mounting pressures to innovate, adapt, and grow amid economic uncertainty.

Angman's success as an author highly recommends his impressive career as a serial entrepreneur. Since 2002, he has founded or co-founded six companies spanning real estate technology, IT security, social gaming, hospitality, and data science. He is also the founder of Mondofi Technology Inc., where he has helped modernize property management with innovative access control solutions. His other leadership roles, including President and Director at Peak Hospitality Ltd., and Director at HumanBeam Technologies, demonstrate his ability to advance industries and address challenges.

With SPRUCTIS, Angman brings the experience to the broader entrepreneurial community. As it celebrates its #1 Amazon ranking, SPRUCTIS – From Insight to Action continues to inspire and empower entrepreneurs worldwide. The book is available on Amazon in paperback, hard cover and Kindle formats.

About the Author

Leigh Angman is a serial entrepreneur, business strategist, and Simon Fraser University alumnus with a proven track record of building and scaling successful companies. Since 2002, he has founded or co-founded six active businesses. Through his experience at Mondofi Technology, Peak Hospitality, Casino Science, and HumanBeam, Angman creates practical solutions that empower organizations and communities.